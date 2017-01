Featherstone Lions take on derby rivals Lock Lane in the Yorkshire Under 12 Cup final at Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium on Sunday (11.30am).

It is followed by the Yorkshire Under 13 Cup final between Batley Boys and Siddal (12.40pm) and the Women’s County of Origin game between Yorkshire and Lancashire (2pm).

Admission is £5 adults and OAPS £3, with free admission for under 16s.