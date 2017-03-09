Lockwood ‘absolutely fantastic’ in his comeback game says Rovers coach

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp was pleased with 30-year-old forward James Lockwood’s performance on his Rovers return against Rochdale Hornets on Sunday.

Former Dewsbury Rams player Lockwood made his comeback after completing a two-year drugs ban.

Lockwood tested positive for GHRP-2 (Pralmorelin), a growth hormone releasing factor, following an out-of-competition examination in November, 2014.

Said Sharp:”Locky has been out of the game for a couple of years and I thought he was absolutely fantastic with his enery levels and his willingness to keep working. Playing in conditions like that, it was quite remarkable he came up with no errors.

“He was solid, worked really hard for us and looked like he had never been away.”

Lockwood was pleased to be back in the side last Sunday.

“It was enjoyable. I was a bit nervous but it was good to get out there and play,” he said.

“It was a tough game and we’ve got to learn to play the conditions better when it’s like that.

“We weren’t far off but I think we’ve got to play a bit smarter.

“I’ve been keeping myself fit by going to the gym and doing some running. I always wanted to come back to Featherstone because I enjoyed my time down here before.”