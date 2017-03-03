Lockwood set to make Rovers return against Rochdale

FORWARD JAMES Lockwood is poised to make his Featherstone Rovers comeback on Sunday, just three days after completing a two-year drugs ban.

Lockwood tested positive for GHRP-2 (Pralmorelin), a growth hormone releasing factor, following an out-of-competition examination in November, 2014.

His suspension ended yesterday and Rovers coach Jon Sharp said: “He will play this week (at home to Rochdale Hornets). I am going to throw him in.”

Sharp was coach of Huddersfield Giants when Ryan Hudson signed there after completing a two-year ban in 2007. The coach insisted Lockwood, 30, has done his time and should be allowed to resume his playing career.

“I have been down this avenue before,” Sharp said.

“He has served his sentence and that for me is not the talking point.

“My focus needs to be on him coming back into the team after two years out and the qualities he brings.

“He is tough, he has got leadership and he has got a good engine on him.

“He is smart, he understands the game and he will be a really good addition to us.”

Lockwood joined Rovers from Dewsbury Rams in 2012.

He has not played since March, 2015, but Sharp is confident he is fit and ready to go.

“He has been able to train with us for a month or so,” Sharp confirmed. “He has done the hard work and he looks in good shape.

“He is a naturally fit kid anyway and some of his scores and some of the things he has done in the gym and out on the field have been really impressive. He is chomping at the bit to get going.”