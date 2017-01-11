Long-serving Rovers star Hardman relishing testimonial game

Featherstone’s long-serving full-back Ian Hardman is relishing playing in his testimonial match against York City Knights to The Big Fellas Stadium on Sunday(3pm kick-off).

The ex-St Helens, Widnes and Hull KR player, who has scored 114 tries in over 230 appearances since he joined Featherstone in 2009, will aim to help Rovers bag their third straight pre-season win.

“I am really looking forward to my testimonial game this weekend,” said the 31-year-old.

“We have had two really promising performances against Halifax and Hunslet and this game is another great opportunity to continue our preparations in front of our home supports.

“We are looking to hit the ground running leading into the new season. It is going to be an exciting one.

“I have enjoyed my career so far and am hoping to have plenty of great days in the future.

“It is a privilege to represent this great club. I have had lots of on-field success with the Rovers, winning heaps of silverware while playing alongside a lot of outstanding players.

“I am sure, with the current squad of players put together by Jon (Sharp), Featherstone fans can look forward to enjoying some great times.”

Featherstone will don special commemorative strips for the testimonial encounter, with Hardman’s signed shirt being auctioned off in the Cappers Bar after the game. If anyone not attending would like to bid, they can send an email to ianhardmantestimonial@gmail.com before the final whistle.

All other playing jerseys will be available to purchase for just £50 each and Hardman and his team-mates will be on stage in The Cappers Bar after the game.

A special souvenir brochure has been produced to celebrate the occasion and it will be on sale for £5 in and around the ground – with all proceeds being donated to Hardman’s testimonial fund.

A bucket collection will take place, helping to raise further funds for Hardman and special calendars will be on sale in the stadium shop.

Hardman’s testimonial match DVD, including player interviews and commentary, will be on sale at just £5 next week.