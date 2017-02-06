Longo pays tribute to Rovers fans

Featherstone Rovers general manager Davide Longo has paid tribute to the club’s travelling fans.

Sunday’s crowd of 2,147 at Halifax featured a large contingent of Rovers supporters who saw their side’s 32-26 victory in the opening Championship game.

Longo said: “It was absolutely fantastic to see so many supporters turn out in force at Halifax.

“We faced some really testing times during the game and, having been there as a player, I know fans can be the difference in those moments of need.

“I think it goes without saying that, yesterday, our supporters helped get the team over the line. The support from the away end was remarkable and, on behalf of the club, I would like to thank them all.

“We face another stern test in Oldham, this coming Sunday, on home soil, and we want to see more of the same.

“With the help of our fans, we can turn Big Fellas Stadium into a fortress in 2017.

“Oldham will come here with plenty of confidence, there is no doubt about that, having beaten Sheffield in round one.

“But the boys, with support of our fans, will be going all out to make it two from two, propelling us up the league table.”

Non season ticket holders wishing to attend Sunday’s game against Oldham can gain £2 discount on adult and concession admission, providing tickets are purchased at the Rovers Superstore before 2pm on Saturday.

Gate admission will be £18 adults, £12 concessions and £5 juniors.