Mariano agrees deal to stay on at Featherstone

AFTER finishing the season well with Featherstone Rovers back row forward Frankie Mariano is delighted to have signed a deal to stay another year with the Kingstone Press Championship club.

The Scottish international, who is set to take part in the World Cup this autumn, arrived at the LD Nutrition Stadium last December after being released by Castleford Tigers following an injury-plagued couple of years.

He believes he has put those injuries behind him now and has played 21 games for Rovers this year, scoring six tries, and is relishing the prospect of a second season at the club.

He said: “I am really excited to be moving forward into 2018 with Featherstone, it has been a pretty good year all around.

“It is going to be good working under John (Duffy), with a fresh start and a bit of a blank canvas.

“I think I have gone okay on the field, helping out in the front row and playing in the back row.

“We face some massive challenges next year but we will take them on wholeheartedly.

“I think the strong teams coming up and the ones coming down will bring the best out in us.”

Mariano is confident Rovers can improve next season.

He added: “We have been working on new structures towards the back end of this season and we need to keep working on them.

“But when we nail them and are able to deliver a gameplan, we are going to take some stopping.

The squad is continuing to adapt to John’s outlook on the game and when we crack it we will do some serious damage, to both Championship and Super League teams.”