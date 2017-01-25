Mariano returns for Featherstone’s clash against Rhinos

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will field a near full strength squad in their final pre-season outing against Leeds Rhinos at Big Fellas Stadium on Friday.

Rovers are without James Duckworth (ankle) and Misi Taulapapa but Frankie Mariano returns after missing last Sunday’s game against Wakefield.

Leeds have named a star-studded line-up with Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Rob Burrow, new signing Matt Parcell, Mitch Garbutt and Stevie Ward all set to feature, in addition to a host of other first-team regulars.

Featherstone’s 20-man squad is Andy Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Brad Tagg, Chris Ulugia, Darrel Griffin, Frankie Mariano, Ian Hardman, Jason Walton, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Kyran Johnson, Luke Briscoe, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Michael Knowles, Richard Moore, Sam Day, Scott Turner.