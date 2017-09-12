Mixed news on injury and suspension front for Featherstone

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS are set to welcome back players from injury and suspension this weekend, but lose others to similar issues.

Winger Luke Briscoe is facing a ban of one or two games after being accused of Grade B punching in Saturday’s 26-12 defeat at Catalans Dragons.

He was sin-binned along with Catalans’ Louis Anderson who faces a grade A punching charge.

Substitute forward Josh Walters has been charged with grade A “other contrary behaviour”, but will avoid a ban if he submits an early guilty plea.

Hooker Keal Carlile was cautioned, but not charged, after being yellow-carded for dangerous contact.

Rovers could be without Frankie Mariano (neck) for Sunday’s visit of Warrington Wolves, but Darrell Griffin is available after suspension and Richard Moore could return from injury.

Coach John Duffy said: “Frankie got a bit of a cheap shot near the end of the game. He passed his concussion test, but his neck is really sore after contact with the forearm.”

Rovers trailed their full-time opponents 18-12 at half-time and were in contention until the final 10 minutes.

“I was pleased with the attitude, desire and effort,” Duffy said. “We are getting better every week and that is going to stand us in good stead moving forward.”