Polish-born prop Oledzki set to make Rovers debut

Teenage prop Mikolaj Oledski is set to make his Featherstone Rovers debut on dual registration in Sunday’s home Championship game against London Broncos.

The 18-year-old Polish-born Leeds Rhinos forward features in Featherstone’s 19-man squad.

Rhinos handed the highly-rated youngster a five-year contract in July, 2016. He has been on loan at Bradford Bulls this season.

Scott Turner, Brad Tagg, Michael Knowles and James Duckworth are all back in contention.

Richard Moore is serving a one-match ban and Jason Walton and Frankie Mariano are injured.

Josh Walters has been recalled by Leeds and Kyle Briggs is sidelined by a thigh injury.

Featherstone’s squad is:

Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, Chris Ulugia, Luke Briscoe, Anthony Thackeray, Darrell Griffin, Keal Carlile, Andy Bostock, Michael Knowles, John Davies, Brad Tagg, Luke Cooper, Scott Turner, Matty Wildie, James Lockwood, Josh Hardcastle, Cory Aston, Jordan Baldwinson, Mikolaj Oledzki.