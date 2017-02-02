Rovers announce discount for pre-purchased home match tickets

Featherstone Rovers have announced a new ticket initiative for home matches.

There will be cut-price admission for non-season ticket holders who pre-purchase tickets at the Rovers store.

From Monday, supporters will be able to purchase home match tickets – at the Rovers store only – and receive a £2 discount on adult and concession prices.

The discount will apply until 2pm the day before a match.

For example, ahead of the first Championship home game against Oldham on February 12, supporters will be able to purchase discounted tickets up until 2pm the previous day.

Gate admission prices for the 2017 season are set at £18 for adults, £12 for concessions and £5 for juniors.

If fans secure a place before the day of the game, at the store at Big Fellas Stadium, they will be able to do so for £16 adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We hope this pre-gameday discount offer will provide our non-season ticket holders a fantastic reason to buy early and secure a seat or standing position in good time.

“It will help on gamedays, in regards to congestion in and around turnstiles and the ticket office, making for a better experience while providing supporters with a fantastic reason to visit our Super Store during the week and browse our extensive range of official merchandise.

“This offer is valid from Monday and will run right through until the close of play on Saturday,for Sunday games, giving everyone plenty of time to get their tickets and gain a discount while doing so.”

Discount tickets for the Rovers-Oldham game will go on sale from Monday, with the Rovers store opening at 10am.