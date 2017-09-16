Rovers boss Duffy: We need to get a result before the season finishes

A WIN in one of their final two Qualifiers fixtures would be worth £50,000 to Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers lost all seven of their middle-eights fixtures last year and have managed just one point - from a draw at London Broncos - in five games this season, but coach John Duffy feels they are improving week on week and insists it is important they finish the year on a good note, to send them into pre-season in high spirits.

Featherstone, who gave Catalans Dragons a scare before being beaten 26-12 in Perpignan a week ago, play host to Warrington Wolves tomorrow and then finish their Qualifiers campaign away to Halifax.

Halifax are also without a win so far and the losers of that game are likely to collect the wooden spoon. The team finishing in seventh will receive £50,000 more in central funding than the side below them.

“We need to get a result before it finishes,” Duffy said of Rovers’ Qualifiers campaign.

“We spoke after the game last week about buying into these last two weeks together, then the season is over.

“We are going to make sure we end the season positively and we get a result, not only for ourselves, but also for the fans.”

Warrington won the Super League leaders’ shield last year and were runners up at Wembley and in the Grand Final.

They have a 100 per cent record in the Qualifiers and Duffy knows it is a tall order for his team to even be competitive against such a star-studded side, but he emphasised: “These are the games the boys want to play in, Look at their squad and Warrington are another team with internationals and quality everywhere.

“Who wouldn’t want to test themselves against players like that? There is no pressure on us, we just want to make sure we are better than we were last week with our performance.”

Duffy insisted Rovers are learning from playing against full-time opposition. He added: “They have all week to do work in us and to train the way we play against them.

“We have Tuesday and Thursday sessions, so it is a big learning curve. We are just looking at how teams defend and trying to come up with plays that will benefit us.”