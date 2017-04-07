Rovers captain Taulapapa cleared to play

FEATHERSTONE Rovers captain Misi Taulapapa, last season’s leading try scorer with 16 touchdowns, has been cleared to play after having his visa approved by the Home Office.

The 35-year-old New Zealand-born Samoan international centre has not played for six months because of the visa delay.

Taulapapa said: “It has been a painful period for me and my family, so to see it coming to an end is fantastic.

“I would like to thank everyone who has helped me through the process. I am speechless at the moment.

“I feel like I have been handed back my career and I cannot wait to get out there on the field.

“I have been keeping myself as fit as possible, so it will be just a case of getting a little match practice under my belt and kicking on for the remainder of the season.”

Rovers general manager Davide Longo added: “This is a massive boost for us, particularly given the injuries we have picked up in the last few weeks.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Misi and his family for their patience throughout this frustrating period.

“I would also like to thank our lawyers at The Taylor Partnership for all of their hard work over the past few months.”

Taulapapa made 38 appearances in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla Sharks before joining Sheffield in 2010. He scored 69 tries in 168 games for the Eagles before Rovers signed him in December, 2015.