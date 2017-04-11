Rovers chairman Campbell: Easter will be massive challenge

CLUB chairman Mark Campbell has described Featherstone’s forthcoming fixtures as a “pivotal period of our season.”

Rovers face Hull KR and Bradford Bulls over Easter before hosting Oldham in the Challenge Cup on April 23.

In his column in the match programme for last Sunday’s home clash against London Broncos, Campbell said: “I firmly believe there is a great deal of improvement still to come from this team and I look forward to seeing it unfold as we enter aruguably the toughest and most pivotal period of our season.

“Easter will be massively challenging with games against Hull KR and Bradford coming in the space of 72 hours before our Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round home tie against Oldham.

“There will be some tired bodies and minds come May, let alone October.

“Away from the field, which I am sure you will agree has never looked better, certainly during my time as chairman of the club, we are continuing to make significant strides in the right direction.

“Davide Longo (Rovers general manager) and his team have some exciting things in store for our supporters and partners, with announcements coming thick and fast in the weeks and months ahead as we continue to build towards what will hopefully be a memorable end-of-season campaign.”