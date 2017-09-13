Rovers chose same nutrition partner for third year running

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will again link up with sports nutrition specialists Nutrition X next season.

Nutrition X will be the club’s official nutrition partner for the third consecutive year.

Greg Stebbings, Featherstone’s head of strength and conditioning, said: “When it came to choosing a nutrition partner for the months and years ahead, we were in no doubt Nutrition X were the ones for Featherstone Rovers.

“The players have enjoyed their products for the past two seasons and we know just how effective they are.

“The fact that every single supplement is Informed-Sport accredited gives us the reassurance we need. With Nutrition X, we can be sure that our lads are properly fuelled to meet the demands of the game.”

James Markey, Nutrition X managing director, said: “We’re thrilled that Featherstone Rovers have chosen us as their nutrition partner for the third year running.

“We’ve built a solid relationship, both with the club and with each of the players, over the past two years and with the new season upon us, we feel confident that we can really help to deliver a selection of products that will not only meet the players’ nutritional requirements, but help to boost their on-pitch performances, too.”