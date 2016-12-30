Rovers coach delighted with ‘very positive day’ at Halifax

Coach Jon Sharp was delighted to get through Featherstone’s opening pre-season game at Halifax on Boxing Day without any injuries.

He was also pleased with his team’s performance as they ran in seven tries in a 38-14 win.

“I was really pleased to get through with no injuries. That was the priority and I was pleased to play how we did,” said Sharp.

“It was a really good team performance and a very positive day.”

The match at The Shay saw the return of long-term casualties Matty Wildie and Scott Turner who both made successful comebacks.

It was hooker Wildie’s first game since suffering a knee injury in a trial match against Leeds Rhinos last January.

Turner scored Featherstone’s final try on his return from knee damage which kept him out most of last season.

Sharp added: “I was pleased with both of them. They did really well. Matty played 80 minutes and Scott did 60.

“Returning from ACLs (anterior cruciate ligament damage) is really tough, so I was thrilled for them both.”

Sharp felt there were positive signs from Featherstone Lions trialists Josh Hardcastle, who scored two tries, and James Kitchen, who has had a previous spell with Rovers.

“They did really well,” he added.

Featherstone’s next pre-season game is against League One side Hunslet Hawks in the annual Gareth Swift Memorial Trophy fixture at Big Fellas Stadium on Sunday, January 8.