Rovers coach Duffy: Leigh are beatable

NEW HEAD coach John Duffy says Featherstone Rovers have “every reason to be confident” ahead of Saturday’s opening Qualifiers fixture against Leigh Centurions at LD Nutrition Stadium (3pm).

“This is a massive week for everyone involved in the club, it is an exciting one too,” said Duffy, who took charge two weeks ago.

“Leigh are a team that has mastered the Qualifiers in recent times and they will provide fierce opposition on Saturday.

“We will be preparing to overcome a huge task - one the players are very much looking forward to taking on.

“The lads are shaping up well, after a little time off with the Challenge Cup semi-finals, and are really fired up for the weekend. We have every reason to be confident.

“This team is capable of getting off to a great start in the Qualifiers. A victory on Saturday could prove a catalyst for something very special.

“Leigh are a full-time Super League side and have being operating at high-intensity levels all season.

“But they are beatable and we will do everything in our power to get what would be a terrific job done, this weekend.”

Rovers forward John Davies (knee) will have a fitness test on Wednesday.

Centre Chris Ulugia (shoulder) continues his rehabilitation in the hope of a return to action before the end of the 2017 season.