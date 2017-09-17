Rovers coach Duffy: Our attitude was all wrong

COACH John Duffy admitted Featherstone’s poor attitude was a major factor in Sunday’s 68-0 home defeat against Warrington Wolves in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

“From minute one, we weren’t at the races. Our attitude was all wrong. You could see it from the first set and we got punished by a great team,” said Duffy.

“You just can’t turn up like that.

“It’s just personal attitude towards playing the opposition you are facing. We had this the other week at Widnes and I thought we’d got over it to be fair.

“It’s new to me is the attitude thing. Anyone I’ve ever coached has turned up with the right attitude, no matter the result.

“It’s something we are going to have to address.”

Featherstone hardly saw the ball in the first-half and trailed 38-0 at half-time.

“We got the ball after 16 minutes and then knocked on the next set,” added Duffy.

“Every time you knock on against quality opposition you get punished in this competition.

“It was really dumb and not good enough.”