Rovers coach Jon Sharp: It’s the best we’ve played this year

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp was happy with his side’s performance in Sunday’s 38-18 home win over Championship top-four rivals London Broncos.

“Overall, it was probably the best we’ve played this year,” said Sharp.

“It was a really good squad effort. It was all hands to the pump and in the end we came up with a really good performance.”

Sharp was pleased with the performances of Misi Taulapapa, Cory Aston and Matty Wildie.

Centre Taulapapa made his first apppearance this season after being given visa clearance, half-back Aston scored a try and kicked seven goals to take his tally to 40 points in the last two games and Wildie looked sharp when he was introduced from the bench.

“Misi Taulapapa is a quiet bloke anyway but he was certainly quiet before the game and I knew his mind was on the job he had to do,” added Sharp.

“I think we will will see more of him as we get going. With 20 carries and winning penalties, we saw a little snippet of that on Sunday but with game time and more time out on the field he will just get better.

“I think Cory Aston has improved each week from his first game against Rochdale when we were all awful that day.

“This week I thought he was a good running threat and chose his selection of passes extremely well.

“He forged a good right hand edge with blokes he is used to playing with and that’s Davies and Taulapapa so on the whole I think the pivots played well on Sunday.

“I thought Matty Wildie was absolutely outstanding when he came on. He just caused them lots of problems.

“The weight that Keal Carlile has carried for what seems like an eternity playing about eight games 80 minutes back to back asks a lot of a number nine and fortunately now we’ve got Cory in and Wildie coming off the bench.”