Rovers coach: Our big bench players paid off for us in win at Swinton

Coach Jon Sharp felt Featherstone bench players played a big part in Sunday’s 30-13 win at Swinton Lions.

Frankie Mariano, Richard Moore and Leeds Rhinos’ dual-registered forwards Anthony Mullally and Brett Delaney were Featherstone’s substitutes as they recovered from 7-6 down at half-time to bag their fourth straight win.

“I was really pleased with the bench,” said Sharp.

“I was really pleased with the selection of the big players in heavy conditions.

“Big players sap energy out of the opposition and I thought in the second-half Swinton did not look quite as sharp and did not look as fluent.

“We had some big blokes on the bench and it was probably the biggest bench I’ve ever picked and it worked a treat for us.

“I thought Mariano was great and added a real good dimension over on our right.

“Mullally was awesome and Delaney, who came on for Tagg, got through a big workload and certainly added to what we had got.

“Richard Moore was a handful from minute one.

“It was a big bench and it certainly paid off for us.”

Sharp said Rovers were again mentally tough as they recovered from a slow start at Sale.

“In the first-half it was a really tough battle. I thought Swinton played well and we were a bit scratchy at times,” he added.

“Conditions were absolutely awful but we were tough mentally and hung in there and eventually started to win the ruck area and get some decent field position.

“In the first-half, we had no field position whatsoewver and to go in at half-time only 7-6 behind was testimony to our patience and good defence.”