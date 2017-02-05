Rovers coach: Our performance was unbelievable after late withdrawals

Coach Jon Sharp described patched-up Featherstone’s performance in the 32-26 win at Halifax as “unbelievable” after they were rocked by a string of late withdrawals.

“In all my years of coaching I’ve had the worst Saturday run through I’ve ever had and that’s probably as 13 or 14 years as a coach,” said Sharp.

“I lost Jay Walton through illness on Saturday and then Richard Moore pulled a quad on Saturday.

“Then Scott Turner tweaked his back and then we had a late test to do on Luke Briscoe.

“We’ve glued the team together and came up with an unbelievable performance.

“The attitude and the positivity of everyone was brilliant.

“Josh Hardcastle came in at the last minute. He was playing for Featherstone Lions six months ago and since he’s come in he’s just looked so comfortable and looks like he belongs at the very top of the Championship.

“I thought Bostock was outstanding and Thackeray has just been a revelation all off-season as has Wildie.

“We knew that at some stage we needed to get Briggs on. If it was going down to the wire we needed an accomplished kicker on the field and in the last 20 minutes he did a great job for us.

“We’ve got six players out at the minute who would probably figure in the starting 17 which is a big number so it’s very much similar to how we were last season.”