Rovers coach: We have to get back on the horse as quickly as possible

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS need to get back to their high standards when they take on Sheffield Eagles at Wakefield’s Beaumont Legal Stadium, Belle Vue, tomorrow (7.30pm).

That’s the message from boss Jon Sharp as his side bid to bounce back from a shock home loss to Rochdale Hornets and keep in touch with Kingstone Press Championship leaders Hull KR.

Sharp described Rovers’ performance in last Sunday’s first defeat of the season as “disappointing” and he said: “We dropped below the standards we set ourselves in our first 10 games, including the friendlies.

“We’d won five out of six friendlies and four out of four in the league and we went in confident, but not over-confident. We knew it was a tough task, but we didn’t perform and we have got to get back on the horse as quickly as possible.

“It has been a long week and we want to get out and play.”

Eagles have lost four of their five games so far and were hammered 54-10 by Batley Bulldogs in their last game at Wakefield, two weeks ago.

But Sharp warned: “Sheffield always come up with a really good performance against Featherstone.

“Last year they were on a run of six defeats and came up against us and were absolutely outstanding.

“We’ve got to be ready for that Sheffield. They will come out all guns blazing and we have got to match that.”