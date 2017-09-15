Rovers coach: We need to finish season on a high

COACH John Duffy says Featherstone Rovers need to finish their Super 8s Qualifiers campaign on a high note.

They host Super League outfit Warrington Wolves in their final home game on Sunday and end the season by visiting fellow Championship side Halifax the following week.

Despite gritty displays in their last two matches against Catalans Dragons and Hull KR, Featherstone are still looking for their first win in the Qualifiers and their first under Duffy since he took over the coaching reins towards the end of July.

Warrington, whose head coach Tony Smith is leaving the club at the end of this season after eight years in charge, have retained their top-flight status by winning their first five Qualifiers, beating Leigh Centurions 32-30, London 40-38, Halifax 22-8, Catalans 52-24 and Widnes 28-14.

“We are putting that much effort into games now we need some points out of what we are doing,” said Duffy.

“We have two massive games coming up and we don’t want the season to die without getting a win. It’s been a bit of a strange transition for the players and for myself as well with me only just coming into the club so we just want to finish the season positively and with some points on the board.

“There are two weeks of the season left and we’ve got to go out there and finish on a high.

“Hopefully, the ground will be packed again this Sunday and it will be a great occasion for everyone. The Fev fans have been fantastic throughout these games.”