Rovers fans can buy second ticket for Warrington match for £5

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have announced a ticket offer for Sunday’s final home match of the season against Warrington Wolves in the Super 8s Qualifiers.

Fans who have already purchased a ticket for this weekend’s fixture, either an individual one or as part of a bundle pack, can now buy a second ticket for just £5 (adults, concessions and juniors).

Anyone who has yet to purchase a ticket for the game, can buy one before 2pm on Saturday - in store or online - and get another for £5

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “Sunday is massive for the club and we need as many people as possible getting behind the lads.

“We are chasing a sixth-placed finish, that is our aim, and there is significant prize money at stake.

“We are treating the Warrington game as a ‘must-win’. The players will be going all out to get a result and we want to see the LD Nutrition Stadium rocking.

“The team has come very close to pulling off some good results in the Qualifiers. We have certainly pushed a couple of teams close.

“The boys are going for it this weekend and need the fans’ support more than ever before, so, if they want to bring a friend, they can come together and enjoy the final game of the year.”

To secure a £5 adult, concession or junior ticket, fans need to visit the Rovers store during normal office hours, and display or purchase a standard match ticket.