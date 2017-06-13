Rovers forward Davies signs new two-year deal

BACK-ROW forward John Davies has signed a new two-year contract with Featherstone Rovers.

It keeps him at LD Nutrition Stadium until at least the end of the 2019 campaign.

The 26-year-old former Castleford Tigers, Batley Bulldogs and Sheffield Eagles player has scored seven tries in 20 competitive appearances for Rovers this year.

Davies is the second Featherstone player to commit until the end of 2019, following Jason Walton’s decision to pen a two-year contract extension earlier this month.

Davies said: “I am delighted to be staying here, it is a big thing for me, and I hope the supporters will be happy.

“I have enjoyed my time here so far, though this year has been even better than last.

“I have really bought into the direction the club is heading in and where those at the helm are looking to take it over the next few years. It is something I want to be a part of.

“As far as I can see, the club is looking to tie down its core squad - and I am sure more announcements will follow in the weeks ahead.

“The supporters are fantastic and it is nice to play in front of decent crowds. My wife and kid come to the games and they enjoy doing so.

“I am more than happy to continue my work here. I really want to kick on now and finish the season strongly.

“Everyone here is striving to achieve big things. The long-term dream is a full-time environment - in Super League - and that is what we are collectively building towards.

“There is no point looking to build a great squad if you are not vying for promotion and that is what I want to be a part of.”