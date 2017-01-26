Rovers forward Knowles: We know what we are capable of

Featherstone forward Michael Knowles says Rovers will be looking to match Leeds Rhinos ‘blow for blow’ in tomorrow night’s pre-season game at Big Fellas Stadium (7.45pm).

Knowles, who was signed in October from Sheffield Eagles, was pleased with Featherstone’s 28-20 win against Wakefield Trinity last Sunday and is looking forward to taking on another Super League team tomorrow.

“Leeds have named a team packed full of internationals and top players but we will be looking to match them, blow for blow,” said Knowles.

“It was a big test for us against Wakefield, they weren’t far off being at full strength and we matched them.

“Training remains intense, we are pushing hard and there is no holding back for us.

“We have had a good pre-season and I have really enjoyed it, coming here has been great for me and my game.

“We just want to get through Friday, without suffering any injuries, and then hit the ground running in February.

“Leeds will present a really tough test but the boys are ready. We know what we are capable of.”

Admission tomorrow is £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for juniors.

Gates open at 6pm.