Rovers Foundation in running to win prestigious award tonight

FEATHERSTONE Rovers Foundation has been nominated for the prestigious Kingstone Press Championship project of the year award.

Foundation staff will attend tonight’s (Monday) Championship and League One awards evening in Manchester where the winning project will be revealed.

With help and assistance from Sky Try, the Yorkshire Sport Foundation, the Alf Taylor Trust and a Rovers director, the Foundation has been able to deliver their programme to more than 1,000 children across 20 of the district’s primary schools.

Rovers Foundation’s innovative scheme provides the coaching of basic rugby league skills as well as fundamental key-stage one skills, including balance, jumping, catching, throwing, agility and coordination.

The project, delivered by the likes of community manager Jamie Cording and development officer Paul March, has resulted in a host of children joining local community rugby league clubs and refereeing societies, therefore increasing participation numbers.

The wider development programme has incorporated girls champion schools, secondary rugby league, boys England Talent Pathway, the Category Three Academy - in association with Pontefract New College - and, more recently, the hugely-successful Featherstone Rovers Ladies team.

Amy Hardman, head of community development for Featherstone Rovers Foundation, said: “We feel this project means more to our team than any other, as we have had to work hard in order to be a part of it.

“Year One applications were for Super League clubs only and, in year two, we were once again overlooked. Securing the opportunity to be involved by year three represents a massive achievement for us and the local community.

“Being situated in the Wakefield District - with two other professional clubs receiving £200,000 on our doorstep - had a huge impact on our projects in schools as we were unable to provide such programmes without a cost.

“We felt confident in our ability to deliver an excellent service, which was demonstrated throughout the year. This has been confirmed not just by positive feedback from schools and participants, but also the governing body, resulting in us nearly doubling our funding for year four.

“This ultimately means we can now engage many more current and potential participants, which is fantastic for Featherstone Rovers, the Featherstone Rovers Foundation and rugby league as a whole.”