Rovers handed Challenge Cup clash at Bradford

FEATHERSTONE Rovers visit Bradford Bulls in an all-Championship clash in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round on the weekend of March 18-19.

One of Featherstone’s best remembered Challenge Cup wins over Bradford was the 1973 Wembley final when they beat them 33-14, with Cyril Kellett landing eight goals from eight kicks. It was the second of Featherstone’s three Wembley victories.

The full fourth round draw is:

Hull Kingston Rovers v Sheffield Eagles

Swinton Lions v London Skolars

Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers

Toulouse Olympique XIII v Batley Bulldogs

Oldham v Haydock

University of Gloucestershire All Golds v Doncaster

Whitehaven v Oxford

York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets

London Broncos v Toronto Wolfpack

Dewsbury Rams v Newcastle Thunder

Halifax RLFC v Hunslet

Barrow Raiders v Keighley Cougars