Rovers handed Challenge Cup clash at Bradford

FEATHERSTONE Rovers visit Bradford Bulls in an all-Championship clash in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round on the weekend of March 18-19.
One of Featherstone’s best remembered Challenge Cup wins over Bradford was the 1973 Wembley final when they beat them 33-14, with Cyril Kellett landing eight goals from eight kicks. It was the second of Featherstone’s three Wembley victories.
The full fourth round draw is:
Hull Kingston Rovers v Sheffield Eagles
Swinton Lions v London Skolars
Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers
Toulouse Olympique XIII v Batley Bulldogs
Oldham v Haydock
University of Gloucestershire All Golds v Doncaster
Whitehaven v Oxford
York City Knights v Rochdale Hornets
London Broncos v Toronto Wolfpack
Dewsbury Rams v Newcastle Thunder
Halifax RLFC v Hunslet
Barrow Raiders v Keighley Cougars