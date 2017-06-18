Rovers have chance to climb to third in table

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will climb above Toulouse to third in the Kingstone Press Championship if they win Wednesday night’s re-arranged home game against Swinton Lions (8pm kick-off).

Fourth-placed Rovers are one point behind Toulouse who lost 36-16 at home to London Broncos on Saturday.

Featherstone are three points adrift of second-placed London who they visit this Sunday in their third game in nine days.

Rovers will aim to complete a league double over Swinton after winning 30-13 at Sale FC in February.

Swinton are third bottom in the table with only four wins from 17 matches.

They have won just once at Featherstone in the last 54 years.