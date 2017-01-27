Rovers have excellent work-out against Leeds Rhinos in final pre-season match

Featherstone Rovers gave an excellent account of themselves in their final pre-season match tonight.

They competed superbly in a 24-0 defeat against a strong Leeds Rhinos side at Big Fellas Stadium.

Rovers conceded three first-half tries and only one in the second period which came when Jimmy Keinhorst went over two minutes from time.

Coach Jon Sharp said Rovers pick up a couple of “bumps and bruises” but nothing serious.

Chris Ulugia suffered a ‘stinger’ on his shoulder and Michael Knowles a dead leg.

Leeds forward Jack Ormondroyd took a knock on his back but that was also not thought to be serious

The Rhinos led 18-0 at the break.

Ormondroyd forced his way over after six minutes, Matt Parcell scooped up a dropped Rovers pass to score a gift try and Liam Sutcliffe dummied his way over cleverly and finished with four goals.

Featherstone applied plenty of pressure, with Jason Walton and Ian Hardman both going close, but Leeds gave nothing away in defence just like they didn’t in a 30-4 win over Hull KR the previous week.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Turner, Walton, Ulugia, Johnson; Thackeray, Wildie; Griffin, Carlile, Cooper, Knowles, Mariano, Tagg. Subs: Moore, Davies, Bostock, Hardcastle, Briggs, Day.

Leeds Rhinos: Golding; Briscoe, Watkins, Keinhorst, Hall; Sutcliffe, Burrow; Garbutt, Parcell, Mullaley, Jones-Buchnanan, Ablett, Ormondroyd. Subs: Ward, Delaney, Walters, Handley, Baldwinson, Lilley, Aston, Oledzki,Jordan-Roberts, Hallas, Cuthbertson.

Referee: Chris Kendall.

Attendance: 2,082.