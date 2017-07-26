Rovers host Leigh in opening Qualifiers match

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE Rovers start their Super 8s Qualifiers campaign with a home match against Leigh Centurions on Saturday, August 5 (3pm).

The game will be shown live on Sky TV.

Rovers, who finished fourth in the Kingstone Press Championship for a second successive year, then visit London Broncos on Sunday, August 13.

Featherstone’s new coach John Duffy will be up against three of the clubs he played for in his illustrious 16-year playing career when Rovers face Leigh, Warrington and Widnes.

Featherstone’s fixtures are:

Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Centurions - Saturday August 5 - 3pm

London Broncos v Featherstone Rovers - Sunday August 13 - 3pm

Widnes Vikings v Featherstone Rovers - Sunday August 20 - 3pm

Featherstone Rovers v Hull Kingston Rovers - Sunday September 3 - 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers - Saturday September 9 - 6pm

Featherstone Rovers v Warrington Wolves - Sunday September 17 - 3pm

Halifax v Featherstone Rovers - Sunday September 24 - 3pm