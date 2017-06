FEATHERSTONE Rovers will take on Bradford Bulls in the Women’s RL Challenge Cup final on July 30.

In the semi-finals, Rovers Ladies beat Wigan St Patrick’s 30-16 and Bulls Ladies defeated Thatto Heath 22-10.

For Featherstone, Kayliegh Bulman and Brogan Churm each scored two tries, with England captain Andrea Dobson and Emma Slowe also crossing.

Natalie Gilmour celebrated being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours by adding three goals.