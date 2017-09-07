Rovers launch new scheme for fans to buy 2018 season tickets

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have unveiled a new direct debit scheme for supporters to purchase 2018 season tickets.

The scheme enables fans to pay as little as £21 per month for memberships for the 2018 campaign.

Season tickets are priced at £150 adults, £100 concessions and £40 juniors if purchased before January 1. After this time, prices will rise.

The direct debit scheme gives fans five months to pay for their memberships.

There are no hidden or additional costs and a credit check is not required upon signing up.

Fans can select when payments leave their account and - based on the month of initial purchase - they will be able to select the amount of payments they wish to make.

Adult and concession memberships provide admission to all regular-season home games, in addition to offering numerous other benefits and bonuses.

Junior members will gain access to all regular season home and away fixtures.

New for 2018, Rovers are launching a ‘Bolt-Ons’ package to go alongside the memberships, at hugely discounted prices.

Rovers will again be offering a ‘Set of Six’ membership, offering supporters the chance to watch any six regular-season home games for £75 adults and £50 concessions.

More details are available on the club’s official website or by telephoning the club on 01977-702386.