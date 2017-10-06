Rovers membership numbers hit record levels

FEATHERSTONE Rovers officials have reported impressive sales following the recent launch of 2018 #BeRovers memberships.

Since the campaign’s launch, record sales have been reported with more than 60 per cent of supporters joining the club’s all-new direct debit scheme.

The initiative allows Featherstone fans to purchase memberships and pay across several months, up until the start of the 2018 season.

Sales are up by more than 30 per cent from this time last year and the club is on track to attract more than 1,000 members.

General manager Davide Longo said: “We are very pleased with how sales have gone so far, we are a long way in front of where we were this time last year.

“The option for supporters to pay across up to five months has and is continuing to prove very popular.

“Now, in October, fans can pay across four months. So, if you are an adult, for example, you can purchase a full membership for just £38 per month – and have it handed to you before we kick off the 2018 season.

“A survey from last year suggested a payment plan option would be favourable amongst our supporters and this has very much proven the case. The take up has been strong and we surpassed the three-figure mark within a matter of hours of going on sale.

“We want to hit four figures before January, that is our aim, and with the fans’ support we believe we can achieve this and beat last year’s sales by some way.

“The direct debit scheme is a must for any supporter who does not wish to part with a significant chunk of money all at once.

“It was good to finish the season on a high by beating Halifax and securing a good finish to our Qualifiers campaign. Another point would have seen us take sixth place, representing an impressive step in the right direction for the club.”

Meanwhile, Bolt-On sales, which include gameday car parking, annual Rovers TV subscriptions and seasonal hospitality, are proving popular.