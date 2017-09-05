Rovers prop Moore doubtful for Catalans clash

COACH JOHN Duffy has his fingers crossed over the fitness of Featherstone Rovers’ veteran prop-forward Richard Moore and on-loan Leeds Rhinos front-rower Jack Ormondroyd.

Moore was injured in the second half of the 30-18 home loss to Hull KR two days ago and is a doubt for Saturday’s Qualifiers round five fixture at Catalans Dragons.

“I thought Richard was outstanding until he got his injury,” Duffy said.

“It looks like he has pulled a hamstring so it could be a few weeks.

“Hopefully it is not as bad as first thought. We will have to assess him in our recovery session.

“He will be a big loss for us if he is going to be out, but we have got players to come back in.

Rovers had already lost Ormondroyd, their other starting front-rower, who suffered a neck injury in the opening quarter and was unable to return to the action.

“We didn’t want to put him back on and risk him,” Duffy said.

“He will go back to Leeds with that and get looked after.”

The injuries are a headache for Duffy, but he was encouraged by substitute prop Luke Cooper’s contribution.

“Luke was outstanding,” Duffy said.

“He has not played for a while, but he was great for us coming off the bench.”