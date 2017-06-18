Rovers season ticket holders offered cut-price admission to Doncaster-Oxford match

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will host Doncaster’s League One fixture against Oxford on Wednesday, July 5 (7.30pm).

The match has been switched to LD Nutrition Stadium because of annual pitch maintenance at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium home.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 26, but it had to be re-arranged because Oxford visited Whitehaven in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on that date after the fourth round tie was postponed the previous week because of a waterlogged pitch.

Featherstone season ticket holders - adults and concessions - can watch the match for just £5 by exchanging ‘special voucher 7’ at the ticket office, situated close to the turnstiles.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to be able to help Doncaster out and we are pleased to give our supporters the chance to watch the game for a massively-reduced admission fee. The LD Nutrition Stadium provides an ideal backdrop for the game and we hope Doncaster enjoy their short stay here with us.”

Doncaster chief executive Carl Hall - a former Featherstone Rovers captain - said: “Mark Campbell and Davide Longo from Featherstone Rovers have been great in accommodating us and I would like to thank them for allowing us to play at their ground.”