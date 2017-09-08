Rovers snap up Farrell on one-year contract

FORMER Wigan Warriors forward Connor Farrell tonight became Featherstone’s second new recruit for 2018 after rejecting offers from other clubs to sign a one-year contract.

Farrell, 23, joined Rovers before the start of the Super 8s Qualifiers initially until the end of this season.

He has now agreed to remain at LD Nutrition Stadium for a further 12 months, turning down offers from elsewhere.

“I have really enjoyed my short time with Featherstone so far and I am happy to be staying here for at least another year,” said Farrell.

“It has been good to come in, get some game-time and work under John (Duffy).

“He is putting some great stuff in place here and I am really excited about my future with Featherstone.”

Rovers coach Duffy said: “I am really pleased Connor has decided to sign for us.

“He had lots of offers from other clubs but is enjoying his time with Featherstone and wants nothing more than to stay here.

“Connor boasts bags of Super League experience and, coming in from Wigan, he has the attitude that a coach looks for in a top professional.

“I am sure he will become a fans’ favourite here at Featherstone. He has made a good start to his time and we are expecting him to really kick on.”