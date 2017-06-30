Rovers snap up former Castleford forward Igbinedion

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have signed forward Daniel Igbinedion on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old joined Castleford Tigers from Kingstone Press League One club Oxford last October after beginning his rugby league career in London Broncos’ youth system.

He did not make a senior appearance for Tigers and was loaned to Dewsbury Rams, but has now joined their Championship rivals Rovers after being released by Castleford, where his path was blocked by more experienced players.

Rovers coach Jon Sharp described Igbinedion as “raw”, but said he has the potential to become a high-quality recruit.

“He has signed off the back of what we’ve seen when he played against us,” Sharp said.

“He is a good, aggressive and powerful forward with a lot of potential. He has been at Cas and they saw something in him and when he became available we didn’t want to miss the opportunity. He has certainly got something about him.”

Rams were keen to keep Igbinedion, but could not match Rovers’ offer.