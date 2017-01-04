Rovers snap up former Salford and Wakefield player Walton

Featherstone Rovers have signed 26-year-old former Salford and Wakefield centre or second-rower Jason Walton on a one-year contract.

Walton has spent much of the closed season with Bradford Bulls after departing Wakefield but had not yet played for the Bulls after joining them on a two-year deal.

Walton, who became a free agent yesterday when Bradford were liquidated, said: “It has all happened very fast. I was 90 per cent sure the Bulls were going to survive. We were told a new owner was coming in.

“That is in the past now, though, and I am very happy to be joining Featherstone. This is a club I have always wanted to play for and am confident I can do well here.

“I can offer the team a fair bit, I would like to think. I can play in the back row and in the centres. I cannot wait to get going.

“This is going to be an exciting season for this club and I am proud to be a part of it. We have got a great squad in place and I am confident we will have a say at the top end of the table come the end of the season.”

Featherstone head coach Jon Sharp is delighted to have signed Walton who has also played for Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos.

“First and foremost it is a shame what has happened to Bradford and one of the casualties is that players find themselves out of work,” said Sharp.

“Jason is one of them and he finds himself looking for another club. We were able to move quickly and we are thrilled to have him here.

“He is a player I have watched closely over the years. He has lots of punch and strike in him and has the potential to become an even better player.

“We felt as though we needed a little more potency in attack and he is certainly going to bring that.

“Last year was a successful year for the club but we are striving to be better. We made the Qualifiers last season but ran out of steam a little. We lacked some competition within the squad and Jayson coming here adds some of that for us.

“We are always looking to bring quality players to the club and that will continue.

“We were looking to sign an outside back and I was happy to wait, but this opportunity came about and we took it with both hands.”