Rovers stage three more Yorkshire Youth Cup finals

Featherstone’s Big Fellas Stadium will stage three more BARLA Yorkshire Youth Cup finals this weekend.

Last Sunday at Rovers, Lock Lane pipped Featherstone Lions 18-16 in cracking Yorkshire Under 12 Cup final (see Thursday’s Pontefract & Castleford Express for a full match report) and Siddal beat Batley Boys 42-22 in the Yorkshire Under 13 Cup decider.

This Saturday, the action starts when Siddal and Wetherby meet in the Yorkshire Under 14 Cup final (11.30am).

It is followed by the under 15 final between Dewsbury Moor and Skirlaugh Bulls (12.55) and the under 16 final between East Leeds and Siddal (2.30pm).

Admission is £5 adult and £3 OAPS, with free admission for under 16s.