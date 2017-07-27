Rovers star Briggs: Everyone has bought into new coach Duffy’s philosophies

FEATHERSTONE Rovers stand-off Kyle Briggs says new coach John Duffy’s appointment has brought ‘exciting times’ to the club.

Briggs said: “I am really looking forward to playing under him going forward and everyone has bought into his philosophies.

“I think John will put his own stamp on the club within a few more weeks.

“John has a lot of experience and it is very much exciting times at Featherstone at the minute,” added Briggs who made his Rovers comeback in last Saturday’s 32-26 defeat at Toulouse in the final game of the regular Championship season.

It was the 29-year-old half-back’s first appearance since last month’s 58-0 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

“I absolutely loved getting back on the field after being out for quite a while,” said Briggs.

“We were unlucky not to come away with the points but that was credit to Toulouse because they are a good outfit.

“I was a little sore after the game but it felt good to play and be a part of a fresh environment.

“It was frustrating not to get the two points but we will learn from it, going into the Super 8s.

“Our defensive efforts against Toulouse were some of the best from any team I have played for in my whole career.

“We showed a great attitude to keep them out and it is something we have wanted to work on all season. Our performance over there was massive in terms of our aims for the remainder of the year.”