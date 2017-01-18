Rovers star Briggs: Our aim is to push for promotion

Featherstone Rovers half-back Kyle Briggs says there is still “plenty of room for improvement” in the side ahead of Sunday’s pre-season home fixture against Wakefield Trinity (3pm kick-off).

Rovers are aiming for their fourth straight victory in warm-up matches after beating Halifax, Hunslet and York.

Key playmaker Briggs, who kicked five goals in last Sunday’s 46-4 win against York on his Rovers return, said: “It is exciting to be taking on a Super League team like Wakefield. It is safe to say the boys are really relishing the challenge Sunday will bring.

“There is still plenty of room for improvement, that is fair to say, but we are looking sharp in training and we have done some good things out on the field so far.

“We are beginning to put into practice what we have worked on and we are now looking to trial things against stronger opposition, in Wakefield, and then Leeds, the week after.

“We are feeling really confident about the way we are going about our business. We have huge ambitions, which we want to fulfil this season.

“Our aim is to push for promotion and, in order to do that, we need to be able to mix with teams in the division about us.

“And that is why it will be really beneficial to get out on the field and see how we handle Trinity, who are a very good side, packed with some very talented players. Their recruitment has been great, as has ours.”