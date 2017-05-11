Rovers star Thackeray: Tonight’s clash promises to be a classic

FEATHERSTONE’S key playmaker Anthony Thackeray is relishing facing his old club Halifax in tonight’s home Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round tie (8pm).

Half-back Thackeray, who scored 36 tries in 53 appearances for Halifax in 2012 and 2013, said: “We are really looking forward to the game tonight, it should be a cracker.

“We believe a good win this evening will help our play-off push in the league, so it is massively important.

“We want to be in the last eight of the cup and we know we can achieve that by performing well tonight.

“This is a huge game. All eyes will be on us and Halifax and we want to put on a show for everyone watching.”

Thackeray returned to Rovers action on Sunday as Featherstone demolished Rochdale Hornets 38-8.

He served a two-match suspension prior to last week’s victory, having sat out wins over Oldham and Sheffield.

The 31-year-old insists Featherstone are well placed going into this evening’s contest, given their recent run of good form.

“We are travelling well and have been playing some good stuff, picking up vital wins,” he added.

“Halifax are an excellent side and will be around the top four come the end of the year.

“They are one of our big rivals and Challenge Cup fixtures are not like anything else, so, putting everything together, it promises to be a classic.

“Games against Halifax have always been competitive. The one we had at the start of the season was end to end but, thankfully, we got the win.

“It is a really big game, with the Sky cameras on site, so we are looking to make a mark – and send out a clear message.

“I hope the fans turn out to support us. They have made a massive difference when we have played at home this season.”

Admission for tonight’s game is £18 (adults), £12 (concessions) and £5 (juniors).

Free car parking is available until 6.30pm and Foster’s, John Smith’s and Strongbow is available for £2 per pint until 7.30pm throughout the LD Nutrition Stadium.