Rovers star Ulugia: We can make it three from three at Batley

CENTRE Chris Ulugia is tipping Featherstone Rovers to make it three straights wins when they visit his old club Batley Bulldogs at Mount Pleasant on Sunday.

New Zealander Ulugia scored two tries as Rovers bagged their second victory by beating Oldham 8-6 last Sunday.

“If we train hard this week and keep our heads down then there is no reason why we can’t make it three from three,” said Ulugia.

“We learned a lot about ourselves against Oldham. Winning when you are not at your best and things are not going to plan is a good sign of what is to come.

“We know what we need to work on, though, so we will be focusing on points raised after the game heading into the Batley match.”

Ulugia said the “right attitude” proved the difference for Featherstone against Oldham.

“It was extremely cold and a very, very tough game,” he added.

“Oldham did well, so full credit to them, they are a good side. To come through those 80 minutes and win is massive for us.

“We started slowly and were not able to play how we usually play, mainly due to the conditions, but getting there in the end, in those sorts of games, is vital if you are going to finish well in this division.

“I was pleased to get over the line twice. But I owe that to the work of our forwards, who laid a solid platform for us to strike from.

“We dealt with what was in front of us pretty well and are pleased to be in the top four and unbeaten after two games.”