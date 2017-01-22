Rovers too sharp for neighbours Wakefield

Chris Ulugia grabbed two tries in two minutes early in the second-half as Featherstone bagged their fourth straight pre-season win by beating Wakefield Trinity 28-20 at Big Fellas Stadium on Sunday.

The Championship side followed victories over Halifax, Hunslet and York with another impressive show.

They were too sharp for Super League outfit Trinity who made too many mistakes and seemed to lack urgency at times as they slipped to first defeat in four warm-up matches.

Rovers coach Jon Sharp said: “Defensively, we were challenged by a really good footballing team and I thought we handled them pretty well.”

John Kear, Wakefield’s Head of Rugby, said: “I thought the best team won. We made too many errors – that’s the top and bottom of it.”

Trinity took a third minute lead with Jacob Miller’s try from close range but Rovers levelled when Andy Bostock put in Anthony Thackeray and Michael Knowles added the first of his four goals.

Featherstone snatched the lead when Leeds Rhinos’ dual registered forward Jack Omondroyd forced his way over but Wakefield finished the half strongly.

They reduced the deficit to two points when Judah Mazive scored after crisp handling by Liam Finn, Miller and Joe Arundel.

Rovers made a blistering start to the second-half when Thackeray and Ian Hardman set up substitute centre Ulugia’s first try and the former Batley player quickly grabbed his second direct from a scrum close to the try line.

Wakefield’s Finn went over from acting half and kicked his second goal but Featherstone clinched victory when Scott Turner finished a crossfield move involving Bostock, Kyle Briggs and Ulugia.

Arundel’s try seven minutes from time was too late for Trinity.

Featherstone Rovers: Hardman; Duckworth, Walton, Briscoe, Turner; Thackeray, Wildie; Griffin, Carlile, Bostock, Knowles, Davies, Tagg. Subs: Moore, Cooper, Ormondroyd, Hardcastle, Aston, Johnson, Briggs, Kitchen, Day, Ulugia.

Wakefield Trinity: Jones-Bishop; Mazive, Gibson, Arundel, Caton-Brown; Miller, Finn; England, Sio, Huby, Batchelor, Senior, Annakin. Subs: Arona, Crowther, Walker, Moules, York, Ackroyd, Kershaw.

Referee: Steve Race.

Attendance: 2,776.