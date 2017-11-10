Rovers unveil new shirt for 2018

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have unveiled their new principal shirt ahead of the 2018 season.

The new-look strip features the club’s traditional colours of navy and white, with a swathe of royal blue across the chest.

It will be worn by both Featherstone’s male and female teams next year and has been produced by Steeden Sports, the club’s kit supplier for at least the next three years.

Rovers ladies side appeared in last season’s Challenge Cup final and Super League Grand Final, with the men’s team enjoying their best-ever Super 8s campaign under head coach John Duffy, with one win and one draw.

The shirt incorporates the club’s long-standing partners, Linpac Packaging, GMB Union, Taylor Wimpey, Went Valley Aggregates, CPM Contracts and Big Fellas Nightclub.

New to the jersey for 2018 are stadium sponsors LD Nutrition, whose branding appears to the rear, PS Welding and Engineering and Naturally Best, with One Connectivity featuring on the rear of the shorts.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted with the overall look and feel of our new principal shirt.

“The club has carried its traditional ‘butcher’s stripe’ design for some time now and we felt a fresh look was needed for 2018.

“We have worked closely with Steeden to ensure a professional and slick delivery of the new shirt.

“And we are pleased to be in a position to have replica shirts, in addition to a host brand-new off-field garments, going immediately on sale.”

Junior sizes 6 to 14 and adults sizes extra-small to 6XL are in stock and available in store and online.

Toddlers sizes 0 to 4 will go on sale next month, though stock will be limited.