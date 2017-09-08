Scotland forward signs one-year deal with Featherstone

SCOTLAND international prop Sam Brooks is “over the moon” after signing a one-year contract with Featherstone Rovers.

The 23-year-old, who joined Rovers in July until the end of this season after being released by Super League club Widnes Vikings, is Featherstone’s first official new signing for 2018.

It follows news that hooker or half-back Matty Wildie has signed a new one-year deal at LD Nutrition Stadium.

Brooks, who travels to Australia next month for Scotland’s 2017 World Cup campaign, said: “I am over the moon to have signed for next season with Featherstone and am really excited about what next year could bring.

“I have loved being here for the past six weeks or so, the boys have been welcoming and we have a great coaching team in place.

“My main reason for staying has to be the way 2018 is shaping up for us. We have got a quality squad coming together and we will be up there competing with the top teams.

“For me, it is about developing myself in the Championship and kicking on with Featherstone. This is a great club, one I am proud to be a part of.”

Featherstone coach John Duffy said: “Sam has been sensational since arriving at the club, he is a popular guy around the place and has really bought into Featherstone Rovers.

“He hasn’t played much rugby over the past two years or so, so it will be great to see what we can get out of him after a full pre-season under his belt.

“He has been in terrific form in the Super 8s and I am looking forward to him finishing the season playing consistently well.”