Sharp delighted with Featherstone’s opening two victories

Coach Jon Sharp is delighted with Featherstone’s excellent start to their Kingstone Press Championship campaign.

Rovers followed a 32-26 win at Halifax on the opening day by beating Oldham 8-6 at Big Fellas Stadium.

“I was really pleased with both performances,” said Sharp.

“Going to Halifax is probably one of the top two or three toughest away games of the year. I would put it alongside Hull KR and London.

“To go there and win - under the circumstances of losing three blokes the day before - was a magnificent performance.

“I thought it was another really good, dogged display last Sunday. We needed to win, that’s what is was all about. It was about getting the two points and being joint top and we did that.

“We did what we set out to do. It wasn’t pretty. The conditions were impossible and a real leveller.

“Our defence was brilliant especially with the amount of time we spent on our own try line.

“I can’t remember a clean break from Oldham in the entire game.

“I never felt like Oldham could break us.

“My only concern was the referee and finding a penalty. That was my greatest worry and that’s something I can’t control.

“Fortunately, we hung in there and we were tough.”

Latest £500 Rovers lottery winners: J Pound (O2775), P Syson (H2801), M Hardy (S5952), C Holdsworth (G1888), M Lee (O5589). £5 consolation prizes: S Littlewood (V3235), P Cooper (V5952), C Adey (V4822).