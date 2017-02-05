Sharp hails Featherstone’s composure after dramatic win at Halifax

Featherstone coach Jon Sharp praised his side’s composure after they snatched a 32-26 win at Halifax in their opening Championship game.

Trailing by two points in the closing stages, Rovers came out on top thanks to a late converted try by Kyle Briggs.

“It was a really exciting end-to-end game and we never really knew who was going to come out on top,” said Sharp.

“Vital seconds were ticking away when we were behind and fortunately we remained composed and executed really well at the end and that’s something we are really pleased with and we’ve worked on.

“The composure at the end at a place like Halifax against a really good team was really pleasing.”

Rovers made a flying start with two early tries but Halifax fought back.

“To get off to a good start like we did was obviously pleasing. I thought we executed unbelievably well,” added Sharp.

“We were eight points up after 10 minutes and played some really good stuff but I knew Halifax would come into the game and have their say. They are a resolute team who are hard to beat and they proved that today.

“In pre-season we’ve averaged 67 per cent completion rate in our five games and won won four of them and played well in every one. I want us to be adventurous and play football and sometimes something has to give.

“We had a completion rate of 60 per cemt today and it’s just not good enough at this level but it’s round one and I’m sure we will improve in that area.”