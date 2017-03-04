Sharp: It’s nice to have a home game

Travel sick Featherstone Rovers are determined to turn Big Fellas Stadium into a fortress says coach Jon Sharps.

Rovers have been away for three of their four Kingstone Press Championship fixtures so far this season and Sharp said it will be good to return to familiar surrounding for tomorrow’s clash with Rochdale Hornets (3pm).

“It feels like we’ve been constantly on the road,” Sharp said.

“Where we’ve been the conditions have been really tough, the fields have been like glue pots as times so it is nice to get back home.

“The fans have been brilliant, the support is growing every week and we’ve been delighted with them and we’re pleased to be getting back to our own ground and our own changing rooms.

“Three of our four games have been away and we have won all four of them, which we are delighted with, but it is good to be back home.”

Along with Hull KR, Rovers are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Championship, but Sharp predicted their impressive start will be put to the test by Hornets.

“I watched them play Hull KR and they weren’t far off,” he said.

“They gave them a really good game and against Halifax they showed plenty of skill and commitment.

“They are a team on the up, they are improving.

“They won their first two games and played some good stuff and they are a team that work hard for each other.

“Their coach has done a really good job with them.”

Rovers are second in the table, but Sharp said they are happy for Hull KR to grab the headlines.

“We are trying to stay under the radar,” he stated. “We have got off to a good start, we have won nine out of 10 - including the friendlies - and we have been battling away.

“We have got some resolve and toughness about us, but we can be better.

“We know that, but we are turning up every week and playing for 80 minutes.

“When things aren’t going how we want them to - whether that’s defensively or through a referee’s call - we aren’t letting it disrupt what we are trying to do.

“It is pleasing when you’ve got a team that’s mentally tough.”