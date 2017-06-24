Sharp: We’ll have a good crack at London

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will be out to right a wrong when they take on London Broncos at Ealing tomorrow (3pm).

The clash between the Kingstone Press Championship’s second and third-placed teams comes just four weeks after Rovers were thrashed 42-16 by London - in front of the live Sky Sports cameras - at the Summer Bash in Blackpool.

“Motivation won’t be a problem this week,” said Rovers coach Jon Sharp.

“There’s a chance we could go second, but we have got to be better than we were in Blackpool.

“The last time we played them we were absolutely awful, terrible.

“Everything we tried to do didn’t work and we just didn’t have the right attitude.”

It is tough task for Rovers, who are facing a third game in 10 days following their 58-0 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final defeat at Leeds Rhinos and 36-2 midweek win over Swinton Lions.

But Sharp said his team are in upbeat mood after the performance on Wednesday and he is confident they can back-up again.

“How they played and how they looked in the dressing room afterwards, I think they can,” he stated.

“It was really important we won that game. We can’t afford any slip-ups because there’s nothing between four teams and we have got to be right on the money.

“We got through the game with no injuries and we finished with energy, which I was really pleased with. If we’d got beaten the London game would have less meaning.

“They have won nine from nine since we beat them in April and it is a tough challenge, but we’re going to go and have a good crack at them.”